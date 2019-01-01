ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flushing Financial
(NASDAQ:FFIC)
22.80
0.05[0.22%]
At close: May 27
22.80
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low22.69 - 22.93
52 Week High/Low19.79 - 25.95
Open / Close22.7 / 22.8
Float / Outstanding28.5M / 30.3M
Vol / Avg.57.7K / 117.8K
Mkt Cap691.9M
P/E8.87
50d Avg. Price22.07
Div / Yield0.88/3.86%
Payout Ratio33.07
EPS0.58
Total Float28.5M

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC), Dividends

Flushing Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flushing Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.68%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flushing Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flushing Financial (FFIC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Flushing Financial (FFIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Flushing Financial ($FFIC) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Flushing Financial (FFIC) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Flushing Financial (FFIC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Flushing Financial (FFIC) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)?
A

The most current yield for Flushing Financial (FFIC) is 4.01% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.