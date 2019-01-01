ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Financial Bancor
(NASDAQ:FFBC)
21.35
0.15[0.71%]
At close: May 27
21.35
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low21.16 - 21.44
52 Week High/Low19.8 - 26.83
Open / Close21.18 / 21.35
Float / Outstanding68.3M / 94.4M
Vol / Avg.228.4K / 345.9K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E10.17
50d Avg. Price21.78
Div / Yield0.92/4.31%
Payout Ratio43.81
EPS0.44
Total Float68.3M

First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC), Dividends

First Financial Bancor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Financial Bancor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.24%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Financial Bancor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Financial Bancor (FFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Financial Bancor. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Financial Bancor (FFBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Financial Bancor ($FFBC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Financial Bancor (FFBC) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Financial Bancor (FFBC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Financial Bancor (FFBC) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.23

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC)?
A

First Financial Bancor has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Financial Bancor (FFBC) was $0.23 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.