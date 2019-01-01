ñol

Fennec Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:FENC)
5.90
0.12[2.08%]
At close: May 27
5.95
0.0500[0.85%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
Day High/Low5.74 - 5.97
52 Week High/Low3.82 - 10.08
Open / Close5.8 / 5.82
Float / Outstanding17.6M / 26M
Vol / Avg.19.4K / 34.9K
Mkt Cap153.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float17.6M

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC), Dividends

Fennec Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fennec Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.2%

Annual Dividend

$2.32

Last Dividend

Apr 26, 2016
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fennec Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.58 on April 29, 2016.

Q
What date did I need to own Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2016 and was $0.58

Q
How much per share is the next Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.58 on April 29, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)?
A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) was $0.58 and was paid out next on April 29, 2016.

