Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting FENC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 155.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Fennec Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fennec Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals was filed on June 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $14.00. The current price Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) is trading at is $5.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
