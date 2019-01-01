Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Frontera Energy (OTCPK: FECCF) was reported by BMO Capital on March 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting FECCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.92% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Frontera Energy (OTCPK: FECCF) was provided by BMO Capital, and Frontera Energy initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Frontera Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Frontera Energy was filed on March 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Frontera Energy (FECCF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Frontera Energy (FECCF) is trading at is $10.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
