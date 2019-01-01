ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fresh Del Monte Produce
(NYSE:FDP)
25.35
0.08[0.32%]
At close: May 27
25.52
0.1700[0.67%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low25.06 - 26.1
52 Week High/Low22.83 - 35.21
Open / Close25.79 / 25.36
Float / Outstanding17.8M / 47.8M
Vol / Avg.149.5K / 164.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E19.21
50d Avg. Price25.64
Div / Yield0.6/2.37%
Payout Ratio41.67
EPS0.54
Total Float17.8M

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fresh Del Monte Produce generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fresh Del Monte Produce Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresh Del Monte Produce. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Fresh Del Monte Produce ($FDP) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)?
A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.