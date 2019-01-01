Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FDP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Fresh Del Monte Produce initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fresh Del Monte Produce, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fresh Del Monte Produce was filed on May 12, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) is trading at is $24.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
