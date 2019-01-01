|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Eagle Alternative’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB).
The latest price target for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) is $4.43 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
First Eagle Alternative’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Eagle Alternative.
First Eagle Alternative is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.