QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.43 - 4.48
Vol / Avg.
27.1K/40.8K
Div / Yield
0.4/8.93%
52 Wk
3.5 - 4.89
Mkt Cap
133.4M
Payout Ratio
62.5
Open
4.43
P/E
7
EPS
0.09
Shares
30.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:36PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end investment company which act as a business development company. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through directly originated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It also makes second lien, subordinated, or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Eagle Alternative Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Eagle Alternative's (FCRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Eagle Alternative (FCRD)?

A

The stock price for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) is $4.43 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) reporting earnings?

A

First Eagle Alternative’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Eagle Alternative.

Q

What sector and industry does First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) operate in?

A

First Eagle Alternative is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.