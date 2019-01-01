QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.54/6.40%
52 Wk
8.37 - 11.55
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
69.33
Open
-
P/E
14.65
EPS
-1.6
Shares
404.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Fletcher Building is a New Zealand-based building materials company with operations spanning New Zealand and Australia. It has a conglomerate structure with diverse operations across concrete, building products, steel, retail distribution, construction, and development. Having previously expanded internationally via acquisitions, operations have gradually refocused on the Australian and New Zealand businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fletcher Building Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fletcher Building (FCREY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FCREY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fletcher Building's (FCREY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fletcher Building.

Q

What is the target price for Fletcher Building (FCREY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FCREY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCREY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fletcher Building (FCREY)?

A

The stock price for Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FCREY) is $8.373 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:46:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fletcher Building (FCREY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2015.

Q

When is Fletcher Building (OTCPK:FCREY) reporting earnings?

A

Fletcher Building does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fletcher Building (FCREY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fletcher Building.

Q

What sector and industry does Fletcher Building (FCREY) operate in?

A

Fletcher Building is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.