QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
FirstCash Hldgs
(NASDAQ:FCFS)
73.71
2.24[3.13%]
At close: May 27
73.71
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low71.17 - 73.73
52 Week High/Low58.3 - 97.04
Open / Close72.01 / 73.71
Float / Outstanding32M / 47.5M
Vol / Avg.114.3K / 299.7K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E26.33
50d Avg. Price72.38
Div / Yield1.2/1.63%
Payout Ratio42.86
EPS0.58
Total Float32M

FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS), Dividends

FirstCash Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FirstCash Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.70%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

FirstCash Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstCash Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS)?
A

FirstCash Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FirstCash Hldgs (FCFS) was $0.30 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

