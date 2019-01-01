Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fate Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76.

Revenue was up $7.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

