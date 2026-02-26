Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Fate Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was down $491 thousand from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.85% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Fate Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.35
|-0.46
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.29
|-0.32
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.35M
|947K
|1.20M
|1.57M
|Revenue Actual
|1.74M
|1.91M
|1.63M
|1.86M
