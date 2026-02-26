Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Fate Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was down $491 thousand from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.85% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Fate Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.35 -0.46 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.29 -0.32 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 1.35M 947K 1.20M 1.57M Revenue Actual 1.74M 1.91M 1.63M 1.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.