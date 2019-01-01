QQQ
Range
0.97 - 1.09
Vol / Avg.
114.3K/239.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 5.49
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
EzFill Holdings Inc is a application based mobile-fueling company. It provides fuel-delivery on-demand or in subscription to customers.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EzFill Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EzFill Holdings (EZFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ: EZFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EzFill Holdings's (EZFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EzFill Holdings (EZFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EzFill Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for EzFill Holdings (EZFL)?

A

The stock price for EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ: EZFL) is $0.99 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does EzFill Holdings (EZFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EzFill Holdings.

Q

When is EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) reporting earnings?

A

EzFill Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is EzFill Holdings (EZFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EzFill Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does EzFill Holdings (EZFL) operate in?

A

EzFill Holdings is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.