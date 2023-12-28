Airbus Breaks Ground With Pegasus Airlines: Unveils First A321neo From Cutting-Edge Toulouse Assembly Line

Loading... Loading...

Airbus SE EADSY said it has delivered its first Airbus A321neo assembled at its newest A320 Family Final Assembly Line in Toulouse.

The A321neo, which will be operated by Pegasus Airlines, a low-cost carrier (LCC) in Türkiye, is the first delivery from Airbus' latest state-of-the-art production facility. Located in the former A380 "Jean-Luc Lagardère" building, the assembly line reflects Airbus' commitment to modernise and meet the growing global demand for the A321neo, which now accounts for nearly 65% of Airbus' A320 Family order backlog.

Pegasus Airlines' current Airbus fleet stands at 93 aircraft, including 6 A320ceo, 46 A320neo and 41 A321neo. The airline also has 68 A321neos on order.

The delivery of the aircraft to Pegasus Airlines marks the start of the ramp-up of the new Toulouse FAL, which, together with the other A320 Family FALs in Hamburg (Germany), Mobile (USA), and Tianjin (China), will contribute to Airbus' objective of producing 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2026.

Earlier this month, easyJet Plc ESYJY confirmed an order for 157 additional A320neo Family aircraft from Airbus, along with purchase rights for 100 more aircraft.

easyJet said 56 A320neo and 101 A321neo aircraft will be delivered between FY29 and FY34, while 35 A320neo already on order will be converted into larger A321neo aircraft.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 0.49% to $38.69 on Wednesday.

