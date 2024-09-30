Carnival, US Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 1% to $18.72 in after-hours trading.
- US Foods Holding Corp. USFD announced the pricing of a private offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes. US Foods shares gained 2.2% to $61.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ReposiTrak, Inc. TRAK to post earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $5.07 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ReposiTrak shares gained 0.1% to $17.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP posted earnings of 73 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. Its sales rose to $11.61 million from $8.34 million. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares jumped 9.6% to $27.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $2.00 million after the closing bell. Glimpse Group shares fell 3.3% to $0.77 in after-hours trading.
