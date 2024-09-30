Carnival, US Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 1% to $18.72 in after-hours trading.

US Foods Holding Corp . USFD announced the pricing of a private offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes. US Foods shares gained 2.2% to $61.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect ReposiTrak, Inc. TRAK to post earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $5.07 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ReposiTrak shares gained 0.1% to $17.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp . ESP posted earnings of 73 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. Its sales rose to $11.61 million from $8.34 million. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares jumped 9.6% to $27.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $2.00 million after the closing bell. Glimpse Group shares fell 3.3% to $0.77 in after-hours trading.

