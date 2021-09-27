5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.16 million after the closing bell. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 3.3% to close at $5.95 on Friday.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported the acquisition of Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment. Middleby shares gained 0.4% to close at $173.77 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concentrix shares rose 1.3% to close at $168.68 on Friday.

