5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 5:25am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.16 million after the closing bell. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 3.3% to close at $5.95 on Friday.
  • The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported the acquisition of Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment. Middleby shares gained 0.4% to close at $173.77 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concentrix shares rose 1.3% to close at $168.68 on Friday.

  • Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX) reported the resignation of COO Kim Scott and affirmed its full-year 2021 guidance. Terminix Global shares gained 0.2% to $44.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter, down from $0.40 per share in the year-ago period. Its net sales fell to $9,301,950 from $12,124,438. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares dropped 2.7% to settle at $13.90 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

