5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.16 million after the closing bell. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 3.3% to close at $5.95 on Friday.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported the acquisition of Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment. Middleby shares gained 0.4% to close at $173.77 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concentrix shares rose 1.3% to close at $168.68 on Friday.
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX) reported the resignation of COO Kim Scott and affirmed its full-year 2021 guidance. Terminix Global shares gained 0.2% to $44.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter, down from $0.40 per share in the year-ago period. Its net sales fell to $9,301,950 from $12,124,438. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares dropped 2.7% to settle at $13.90 on Friday.
