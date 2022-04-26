 Skip to main content

Essilor Sues JPMorgan Bank On Ignored Suspicious Transaction Red Flags: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 7:35am   Comments
  • Bloomberg reported that the maker of Ray-Ban glasses sued J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.claiming the bank ignored red flags as cybercriminals drained $272 million from its New York bank account.
  • Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co. said J.P. Morgan was aware, beginning in September 2019, of a “highly suspicious pattern of fraudulent transactions” but didn’t notify the company.
  • Red flags included a jump in monthly dollar volume from $15 million to more than $100 million and money being moved to shell companies at regional banks, often in high-risk jurisdictions, EMTC said in the complaint filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan.
  • “The fraudulent transfers were all made in round dollar amounts (i.e., no cents), which was a dramatic departure from prior periods where round dollar transfers were relatively infrequent,” EMTC said.
  • EMTC operates a manufacturing plant in Thailand for France-based EssilorLuxottica SA. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank is a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM)
  • EMTC said it recovered all but $100 million of the stolen funds “through a costly and burdensome process.” It’s seeking compensatory damages to be determined at trial.
  • Photo by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Legal General

