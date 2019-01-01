ñol

ESAB
(NYSE:ESAB)
$39.92
-0.28[-0.70%]
At close: Sep 2
$40.0182
0.0982[0.25%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
Day High/Low39.74 - 40.6952 Week High/Low39.12 - 58.08Open / Close40.69 / 39.91Float / Outstanding44.4M / 60M
Vol / Avg.371K / 369.5KMkt Cap2.4BP/E11.2450d Avg. Price42.87
Div / Yield0.2/0.50%Payout Ratio1.4EPS0.93Total Float44.4M

ESAB Stock (NYSE:ESAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Hold

Highest Price Target1

$55.00

Lowest Price Target1

$45.00

Consensus Price Target1

$50.67

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • Stifel
  • Loop Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for ESAB

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

ESAB Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for ESAB (ESAB)?
A

The latest price target for ESAB (NYSE: ESAB) was reported by JP Morgan on August 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting ESAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for ESAB (ESAB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for ESAB (NYSE: ESAB) was provided by JP Morgan, and ESAB initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for ESAB (ESAB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ESAB, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ESAB was filed on August 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating ESAB (ESAB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ESAB (ESAB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $55.00. The current price ESAB (ESAB) is trading at is $39.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

