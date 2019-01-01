ñol

Allspring Utilities
(AMEX:ERH)
12.88
0.25[1.98%]
At close: May 27
12.66
-0.2200[-1.71%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low12.63 - 12.93
52 Week High/Low12.07 - 15.23
Open / Close12.82 / 12.88
Float / Outstanding- / 9.3M
Vol / Avg.21.2K / 21.5K
Mkt Cap119.7M
P/E6.64
50d Avg. Price13.11
Div / Yield0.91/7.09%
Payout Ratio44.93
EPS-
Total Float-

Allspring Utilities (AMEX:ERH), Dividends

Allspring Utilities issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Allspring Utilities generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.17%

Annual Dividend

$0.9084

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Allspring Utilities Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Allspring Utilities (ERH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Allspring Utilities (ERH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Allspring Utilities ($ERH) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Allspring Utilities (ERH) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Allspring Utilities (ERH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Allspring Utilities (ERH) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Allspring Utilities (AMEX:ERH)?
A

The most current yield for Allspring Utilities (ERH) is 7.28% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

