ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Allspring Multi-Sector
(AMEX:ERC)
9.87
0.28[2.92%]
At close: May 27
9.395
-0.4750[-4.81%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.61 - 9.88
52 Week High/Low9.05 - 14.07
Open / Close9.79 / 9.88
Float / Outstanding- / 28.1M
Vol / Avg.91K / 157.8K
Mkt Cap277.3M
P/E6.42
50d Avg. Price9.86
Div / Yield1.11/11.24%
Payout Ratio72.57
EPS-
Total Float-

Allspring Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC), Dividends

Allspring Multi-Sector issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Allspring Multi-Sector generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.3%

Annual Dividend

$1.1256

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Allspring Multi-Sector Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Allspring Multi-Sector ($ERC) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Allspring Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC)?
A

The most current yield for Allspring Multi-Sector (ERC) is 11.85% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.