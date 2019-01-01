ñol

EQT
(NYSE:EQT)
48.56
1.16[2.45%]
At close: May 27
48.43
-0.1300[-0.27%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low46.15 - 48.72
52 Week High/Low15.71 - 49.16
Open / Close46.32 / 48.43
Float / Outstanding312.8M / 369.5M
Vol / Avg.6.2M / 9.7M
Mkt Cap17.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price38.88
Div / Yield0.5/1.03%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-4.05
Total Float312.8M

EQT (NYSE:EQT), Dividends

EQT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EQT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.14%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

May 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

EQT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next EQT (EQT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own EQT (EQT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for EQT ($EQT) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of EQT (EQT) shares by May 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next EQT (EQT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for EQT (EQT) will be on May 10, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for EQT (NYSE:EQT)?
A

EQT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for EQT (EQT) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

