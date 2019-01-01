ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Equinix
(NASDAQ:EQIX)
693.68
23.68[3.53%]
At close: May 27
693.68
00
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low673.35 - 693.69
52 Week High/Low621.34 - 885.26
Open / Close673.97 / 693.68
Float / Outstanding79M / 91M
Vol / Avg.613.2K / 454K
Mkt Cap63.1B
P/E128.22
50d Avg. Price713.53
Div / Yield12.4/1.79%
Payout Ratio216.45
EPS1.62
Total Float79M

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Dividends

Equinix issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equinix generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.68%

Annual Dividend

$12.4

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equinix Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equinix (EQIX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equinix. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.10 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Equinix (EQIX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Equinix ($EQIX) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Equinix (EQIX) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Equinix (EQIX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Equinix (EQIX) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $3.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)?
A

Equinix has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equinix (EQIX) was $3.10 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.