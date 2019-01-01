ñol

Equity Commonwealth
(NYSE:EQC)
27.36
0.50[1.86%]
At close: May 27
27.37
0.0100[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low26.88 - 27.42
52 Week High/Low25 - 28.84
Open / Close27 / 27.37
Float / Outstanding50.5M / 112.5M
Vol / Avg.656.6K / 851.7K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price27.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float50.5M

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), Dividends

Equity Commonwealth issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equity Commonwealth generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equity Commonwealth Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equity Commonwealth (EQC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equity Commonwealth. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.50 on October 20, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equity Commonwealth (EQC). The last dividend payout was on October 20, 2020 and was $3.50

Q
How much per share is the next Equity Commonwealth (EQC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equity Commonwealth (EQC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.50 on October 20, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)?
A

Equity Commonwealth has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) was $3.50 and was paid out next on October 20, 2020.

