Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of primarily office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Washington, Austin, and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of hiking, household goods, publishing, and financial firms.