Range
26.67 - 27.45
Vol / Avg.
1M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25 - 29.29
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
113.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of primarily office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Washington, Austin, and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of hiking, household goods, publishing, and financial firms.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV13.790M14.395M605.000K

Equity Commonwealth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equity Commonwealth's (EQC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) was reported by B of A Securities on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting EQC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equity Commonwealth (EQC)?

A

The stock price for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is $26.73 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Equity Commonwealth (EQC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020.

Q

When is Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) reporting earnings?

A

Equity Commonwealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equity Commonwealth.

Q

What sector and industry does Equity Commonwealth (EQC) operate in?

A

Equity Commonwealth is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.