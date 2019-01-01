Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equity Commonwealth
The latest price target for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) was reported by B of A Securities on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting EQC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) was provided by B of A Securities, and Equity Commonwealth downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equity Commonwealth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equity Commonwealth was filed on October 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equity Commonwealth (EQC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is trading at is $27.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
