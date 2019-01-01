Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$13.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.6M
Earnings History
Epsilon Energy Questions & Answers
When is Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) reporting earnings?
Epsilon Energy (EPSN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Epsilon Energy’s (NASDAQ:EPSN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
