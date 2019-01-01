Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) was reported by Roth Capital on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.80 expecting EPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) was provided by Roth Capital, and Evolution Petroleum maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Evolution Petroleum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Evolution Petroleum was filed on October 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Evolution Petroleum (EPM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $7.80. The current price Evolution Petroleum (EPM) is trading at is $7.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
