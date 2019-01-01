ñol

Ensysce Biosciences
(NASDAQ:ENSC)
0.5301
0.0149[2.89%]
At close: May 27
0.55
0.0199[3.75%]
After Hours: 7:07PM EDT
Day High/Low0.5 - 0.54
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 17.12
Open / Close0.52 / 0.53
Float / Outstanding16.6M / 34.6M
Vol / Avg.526.1K / 950K
Mkt Cap18.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float16.6M

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$4.00

Lowest Price Target1

$4.00

Consensus Price Target1

$4.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Lake Street

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Ensysce Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)?
A

The latest price target for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ENSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 654.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was provided by Lake Street, and Ensysce Biosciences initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ensysce Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ensysce Biosciences was filed on November 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) is trading at is $0.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

