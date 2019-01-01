Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ENSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 654.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) was provided by Lake Street, and Ensysce Biosciences initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ensysce Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ensysce Biosciences was filed on November 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) is trading at is $0.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
