Range
8.24 - 9
Vol / Avg.
203.8K/272.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.86 - 13.78
Mkt Cap
440M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
52.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Enochian BioSciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene therapies. The company develops cures and providing prevention for infectious diseases and cancer. It is also engaged in developing HIV preventative vaccines and cures and Cellular immune-oncology products.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130
REV0

Enochian BioSciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enochian BioSciences's (ENOB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enochian BioSciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Enochian BioSciences (ENOB)?

A

The stock price for Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) is $8.36 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enochian BioSciences.

Q

When is Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) reporting earnings?

A

Enochian BioSciences’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enochian BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) operate in?

A

Enochian BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.