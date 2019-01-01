Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enfusion
Enfusion Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting ENFN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.99% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Enfusion maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enfusion, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enfusion was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enfusion (ENFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $8.00. The current price Enfusion (ENFN) is trading at is $11.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
