Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$34.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$34.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Enfusion using advanced sorting and filters.
Enfusion Questions & Answers
When is Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) reporting earnings?
Enfusion (ENFN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
What were Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $29M, which beat the estimate of $26.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.