Emera (OTC:EMRAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.730
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Emera using advanced sorting and filters.
Emera Questions & Answers
When is Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) reporting earnings?
Emera (EMRAF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Emera’s (OTCPK:EMRAF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.