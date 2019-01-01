Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$1.380
Quarterly Revenue
$274.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$274.5M
Earnings History
Embecta Questions & Answers
When is Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) reporting earnings?
Embecta (EMBC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)?
The Actual EPS was $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Embecta’s (NASDAQ:EMBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $274.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
