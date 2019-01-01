ñol

Equity Lifestyle Props
(NYSE:ELS)
77.43
1.88[2.49%]
At close: May 27
77.34
-0.0900[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low76.05 - 77.59
52 Week High/Low67.57 - 88.7
Open / Close76.18 / 77.34
Float / Outstanding152.5M / 186M
Vol / Avg.743.4K / 940.2K
Mkt Cap14.4B
P/E50.88
50d Avg. Price75.94
Div / Yield1.64/2.12%
Payout Ratio98.52
EPS0.45
Total Float152.5M

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equity Lifestyle Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.13%

Annual Dividend

$1.64

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equity Lifestyle Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Equity Lifestyle Props ($ELS) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.41

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS)?
A

The most current yield for Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) is 2.09% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

