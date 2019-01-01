Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.

