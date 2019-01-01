QQQ
El Nino Ventures Inc is an exploration stage company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Murray Brook Project.

El Nino Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy El Nino Ventures (ELNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of El Nino Ventures (OTCPK: ELNOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are El Nino Ventures's (ELNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for El Nino Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for El Nino Ventures (ELNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for El Nino Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for El Nino Ventures (ELNOF)?

A

The stock price for El Nino Ventures (OTCPK: ELNOF) is $0.0177 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 18:16:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does El Nino Ventures (ELNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for El Nino Ventures.

Q

When is El Nino Ventures (OTCPK:ELNOF) reporting earnings?

A

El Nino Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is El Nino Ventures (ELNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for El Nino Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does El Nino Ventures (ELNOF) operate in?

A

El Nino Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.