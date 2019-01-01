Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.640
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7M
Earnings History
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) reporting earnings?
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.33, which beat the estimate of $-1.37.
What were Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:EIGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
