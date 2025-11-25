Applied Materials To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo cut Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) price target from $550 to $445. Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Synopsys shares traded at $404.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) from $18 to $16. Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan maintained a Sell rating. Conagra shares traded at $17.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $85 to $92. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Zoom shares traded at $89.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research increased the price target for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) from $459 to $573. Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky maintained a Buy rating. Cummins shares traded at $493.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Nuscale Power Corp (NYSE:SMR) from $38 to $20. UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Neutral rating. Nuscale Power shares traded at $18.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co slashed Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) price target from $83 to $70. Rothschild & Co analyst Kyriaki Koutta downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Estee Lauder shares traded at $93.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson cut Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) price target from $300 to $200. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating. Oracle shares traded at $195.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) price target from $10 to $9. RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating. eHealth shares traded at $3.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) from $47 to $59. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating. Vita Coco shares traded at $52.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $250 to $285. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Applied Materials shares traded at $237.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
