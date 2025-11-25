Applied Materials offices in Silicon Valley.
November 25, 2025 12:36 PM 3 min read

Applied Materials To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying AMAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$237.692.94%
Overview
CAG Logo
CAGConagra Brands Inc
$17.690.98%
CMI Logo
CMICummins Inc
$492.621.44%
COCO Logo
COCOThe Vita Coco Co Inc
$52.071.82%
EHTH Logo
EHTHeHealth Inc
$3.846.37%
EL Logo
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$93.28-0.12%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$195.84-2.22%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$18.71-6.17%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$404.58-0.01%
ZM Logo
ZMZoom Communications Inc
$89.2513.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved