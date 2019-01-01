eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for eHealth
eHealth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting EHTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.40% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) was provided by Credit Suisse, and eHealth maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of eHealth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for eHealth was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest eHealth (EHTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $13.00. The current price eHealth (EHTH) is trading at is $10.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.