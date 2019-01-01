ñol

Encompass Health
(NYSE:EHC)
65.33
1.33[2.08%]
At close: May 27
65.26
-0.0700[-0.11%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low64.01 - 65.3
52 Week High/Low56.31 - 86.84
Open / Close64.35 / 65.26
Float / Outstanding76.6M / 99.8M
Vol / Avg.488.4K / 664.3K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E16.69
50d Avg. Price68.08
Div / Yield1.12/1.72%
Payout Ratio28.64
EPS0.88
Total Float76.6M

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Dividends

Encompass Health issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Encompass Health generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.71%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jul 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Encompass Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Encompass Health (EHC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 12, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Encompass Health (EHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Encompass Health ($EHC) will be on July 20, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Encompass Health (EHC) shares by July 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Encompass Health (EHC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Encompass Health (EHC) will be on July 12, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)?
A

The most current yield for Encompass Health (EHC) is 1.64% and is payable next on July 20, 2022

