EYEFI Group Technologies Inc is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices. The company has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. Its Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

EYEFI Group Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EYEFI Group Technologies (OTCPK: EGTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EYEFI Group Technologies's (EGTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EYEFI Group Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EYEFI Group Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF)?

A

The stock price for EYEFI Group Technologies (OTCPK: EGTTF) is $0.4677 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:01:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EYEFI Group Technologies.

Q

When is EYEFI Group Technologies (OTCPK:EGTTF) reporting earnings?

A

EYEFI Group Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EYEFI Group Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does EYEFI Group Technologies (EGTTF) operate in?

A

EYEFI Group Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.