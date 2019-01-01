ñol

EYEFI Group Technologies
(OTCPK:EGTTF)
0.4677
00
At close: Feb 9
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 0.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap12.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

EYEFI Group Technologies (OTC:EGTTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EYEFI Group Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$124.4K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of EYEFI Group Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

EYEFI Group Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is EYEFI Group Technologies (OTCPK:EGTTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for EYEFI Group Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EYEFI Group Technologies (OTCPK:EGTTF)?
A

There are no earnings for EYEFI Group Technologies

Q
What were EYEFI Group Technologies’s (OTCPK:EGTTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for EYEFI Group Technologies

