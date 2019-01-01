ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
EastGroup Props
(NYSE:EGP)
164.37
6.24[3.95%]
At close: May 27
164.37
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low158.4 - 164.64
52 Week High/Low151.22 - 229.84
Open / Close159.19 / 164.37
Float / Outstanding41M / 41.7M
Vol / Avg.305.5K / 303.5K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E34.6
50d Avg. Price187.61
Div / Yield4.4/2.68%
Payout Ratio81.89
EPS1.54
Total Float41M

EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), Dividends

EastGroup Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EastGroup Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.27%

Annual Dividend

$4.4

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

EastGroup Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next EastGroup Props (EGP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own EastGroup Props (EGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for EastGroup Props ($EGP) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of EastGroup Props (EGP) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next EastGroup Props (EGP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for EastGroup Props (EGP) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $1.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP)?
A

The most current yield for EastGroup Props (EGP) is 2.80% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.