Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Eagle Financial Services Inc is a locally owned and managed financial institution. It offers retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage, and commercial loans. It also offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest.

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Financial Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX: EFSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Financial Services's (EFSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Financial Services.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Financial Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Financial Services (EFSI)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX: EFSI) is $35.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:40:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Financial Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Financial Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) operate in?

A

Eagle Financial Services is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.