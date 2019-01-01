ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eagle Financial Services
(OTCQX:EFSI)
35.34
00
At close: May 26
35.25
-0.0900[-0.25%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.25 - 41.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.8M / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap123M
P/E10.71
50d Avg. Price35.24
Div / Yield1.12/3.17%
Payout Ratio33.64
EPS0.94
Total Float-

Eagle Financial Services (OTC:EFSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Financial Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eagle Financial Services using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Eagle Financial Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Services

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI)?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Services

Q
What were Eagle Financial Services’s (OTCQX:EFSI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Services

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.