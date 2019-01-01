ñol

Nexus Industrial REIT
(OTC:EFRTF)
8.74
0.14[1.63%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low8.74 - 8.74
52 Week High/Low7.93 - 11.4
Open / Close8.74 / 8.74
Float / Outstanding- / 57.9M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap506.4M
P/E6.84
50d Avg. Price9.97
Div / Yield0.51/5.83%
Payout Ratio39.05
EPS0.31
Total Float-

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC:EFRTF), Dividends

Nexus Industrial REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nexus Industrial REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.1596

Last Dividend

May 29, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nexus Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexus Industrial REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2015 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC:EFRTF)?
A

Nexus Industrial REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 15, 2015.

