Range
9.69 - 9.69
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.51/5.22%
52 Wk
7.18 - 11.4
Mkt Cap
555.8M
Payout Ratio
44.41
Open
9.69
P/E
8.64
EPS
-0.28
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 8:24AM
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Nexus REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nexus REIT (EFRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexus REIT (OTC: EFRTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexus REIT's (EFRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexus REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Nexus REIT (EFRTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nexus REIT (OTC: EFRTF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EFRTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexus REIT (EFRTF)?

A

The stock price for Nexus REIT (OTC: EFRTF) is $9.69243 last updated Today at 2:30:08 PM.

Q

Does Nexus REIT (EFRTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 27, 2015.

Q

When is Nexus REIT (OTC:EFRTF) reporting earnings?

A

Nexus REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexus REIT (EFRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexus REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexus REIT (EFRTF) operate in?

A

Nexus REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.