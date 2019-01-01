Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC:EFRTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC: EFRTF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EFRTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nexus Industrial REIT (OTC: EFRTF) was provided by BMO Capital, and Nexus Industrial REIT initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nexus Industrial REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nexus Industrial REIT was filed on July 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) is trading at is $9.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.