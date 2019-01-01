Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Energy Focus using advanced sorting and filters.
Energy Focus Questions & Answers
When is Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) reporting earnings?
Energy Focus (EFOI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.30, which beat the estimate of $-1.55.
What were Energy Focus’s (NASDAQ:EFOI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6M, which beat the estimate of $5.2M.
