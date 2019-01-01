Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energy Focus
Energy Focus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting EFOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 581.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Energy Focus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Focus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Focus was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Focus (EFOI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $6.00. The current price Energy Focus (EFOI) is trading at is $0.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
